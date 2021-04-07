Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCU. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE FCU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.67. 1,746,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$387.07 million and a PE ratio of -37.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

