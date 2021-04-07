Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.40 by Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) received a C$2.40 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ROXG stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,019. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$648.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

