Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock worth $2,051,611,966 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

