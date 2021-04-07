Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.90 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $326.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 14,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

