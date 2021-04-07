Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $686.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $700.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,924 shares of company stock worth $14,609,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $37,441,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 385,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,688,570. Zynga has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -349.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

