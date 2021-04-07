$150.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce sales of $150.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the highest is $150.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $608.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $613.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $629.07 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $640.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.