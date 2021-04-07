Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $3.73 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded flat against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $34.65 million and $1.55 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00006632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00627576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 100,257,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,107 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

