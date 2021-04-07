RVW Wealth LLC Invests $1 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $251.15. 226,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

