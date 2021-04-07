Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $187.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,755. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

