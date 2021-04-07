Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

PFE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 287,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

