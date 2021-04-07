Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

