Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.23 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 53,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

