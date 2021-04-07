Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $493.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.30 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.30 and its 200 day moving average is $476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.