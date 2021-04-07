Datacoin Hits Market Cap of $44,824.04 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $44,824.04 and $77.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019732 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

