Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $17.38 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and $1.13 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 336,225,345 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

