Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Tezos token can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00009903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $880.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00027005 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,646,518 tokens. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

