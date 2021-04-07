Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $14.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.14 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $20.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $67.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.54 million, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $92.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.35. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

