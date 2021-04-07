Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post $97.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.74 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $77.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $397.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 418,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 95,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

