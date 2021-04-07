Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.25. Intel reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 836,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

