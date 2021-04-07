5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

VNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.69. 78,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,608. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$382.94 million and a PE ratio of 173.33.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

