$407.17 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $407.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $449.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 12,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.