Thomasville National Bank Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,519 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. 69,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

