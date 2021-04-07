Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

GS traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.45 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

