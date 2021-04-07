Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,888,000.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MTEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 18,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

