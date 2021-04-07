The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 1,243 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $95.70. 36,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,808. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

