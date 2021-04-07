CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $243,330.04 and $148.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,405,579 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

