Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 962 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. 218,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.