Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $799.40

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 799.40 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 789.80 ($10.32), with a volume of 2443483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 779.80 ($10.19).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 732.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

