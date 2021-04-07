Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 657,835 shares.The stock last traded at $81.12 and had previously closed at $79.25.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

