Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.03 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $10.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $41.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.