Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Cree posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

CREE stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.