Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 30,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Corning by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 30,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,309. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

