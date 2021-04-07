Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

DE traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $373.69. 15,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,691. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

