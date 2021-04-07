Rempart Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $357.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

