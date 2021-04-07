Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $196.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

