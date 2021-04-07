Park National Corp OH Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.80. The stock had a trading volume of 114,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $265.70 and a 52 week high of $408.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.41 and its 200 day moving average is $369.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

