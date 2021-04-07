Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$139,603.10 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,560.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00.

Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.52. 671,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.62. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29.

Several brokerages have commented on DML. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.40.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

