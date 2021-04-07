Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 3.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 491.3% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $254.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

