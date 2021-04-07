$93.23 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $93.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $92.45 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $380.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

CTG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,203. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

