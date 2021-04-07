Ï„Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $15.73 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $50,744.72 or 0.89548178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00264939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.00779086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.58 or 0.99557204 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

