SaTT (SATT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $22,754.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,896,754 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

