Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $825.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after buying an additional 295,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.