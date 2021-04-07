Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 79,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,616. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

