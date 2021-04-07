Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. 127,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,525. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

