Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. 22,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,030. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.