Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 13,372 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $165,577,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 163,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,755. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

