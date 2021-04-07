Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Robin Beer Purchases 53 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer purchased 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £169.07 ($220.89).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £717.60 ($937.55).

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer purchased 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

Shares of LON BRW traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 352,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of £987.90 million and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.41. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

