Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $87,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.04. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.