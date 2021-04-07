Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

