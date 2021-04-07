Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $106.27

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 135,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,636. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.